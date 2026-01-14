Brunei's Sultan Undergoes Operation: Nation's Leadership Faces Temporary Shift

Brunei's long-reigning Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will have knee replacement surgery this weekend. His recovery is anticipated to take two to three months, during which time he will reduce his appearances at national events to allow for rest and physiotherapy, according to a statement from his office released on Tuesday.

Despite this temporary reduction in public appearances, the 79-year-old monarch will continue to fulfill his official duties. Having first assumed the throne in 1967, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has assumed several roles within Brunei, including prime minister, finance minister, and armed forces commander.

Renowned for his wealth and influence, the sultan remains an admired figure within the oil-rich Borneo nation, even while maintaining significant control over the country. Last year, he experienced a brief hospital stay for fatigue during a regional summit in Malaysia.