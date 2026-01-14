Left Menu

Brunei's Sultan Undergoes Operation: Nation's Leadership Faces Temporary Shift

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is set to have knee replacement surgery, expecting a recovery of two to three months. Despite reduced presence at events, he will maintain official duties. The sultan's leadership roles and legacy remain intact as he recovers from surgery within the small, oil-rich nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 07:10 IST
Brunei's Sultan Undergoes Operation: Nation's Leadership Faces Temporary Shift

Brunei's long-reigning Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will have knee replacement surgery this weekend. His recovery is anticipated to take two to three months, during which time he will reduce his appearances at national events to allow for rest and physiotherapy, according to a statement from his office released on Tuesday.

Despite this temporary reduction in public appearances, the 79-year-old monarch will continue to fulfill his official duties. Having first assumed the throne in 1967, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has assumed several roles within Brunei, including prime minister, finance minister, and armed forces commander.

Renowned for his wealth and influence, the sultan remains an admired figure within the oil-rich Borneo nation, even while maintaining significant control over the country. Last year, he experienced a brief hospital stay for fatigue during a regional summit in Malaysia.

TRENDING

1
Starlink Offers Lifeline to Iranians with Free Internet Service

Starlink Offers Lifeline to Iranians with Free Internet Service

 United Arab Emirates
2
Delhi's Breathless Struggle: The Urgent Call for Long-Term Pollution Solutions

Delhi's Breathless Struggle: The Urgent Call for Long-Term Pollution Solutio...

 India
3
World Faces Unprecedented Climate Challenge as Global Temperatures Soar

World Faces Unprecedented Climate Challenge as Global Temperatures Soar

 Global
4
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bhagirathpura

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bhagirathpura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026