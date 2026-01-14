Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

In an unexpected yet harmonious turn of events, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung concluded their summit meeting with a unique jam session on drums.

Featured on the Japanese Prime Minister's office YouTube channel, the leaders played alongside K-pop hits, showcasing a shared rhythm that some might say reflects a growing camaraderie between the two nations.

This entertaining session symbolizes the leaders' intent to build stronger security and economic connections amid rising tensions in East Asia and paves the way for continued diplomatic engagements, as highlighted by their planned 'shuttle diplomacy'.