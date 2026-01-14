Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

The Republican-majority House has passed legislation aimed at loosening federal efficiency standards for showerheads, aligning with former President Donald Trump's aim to increase water flow. Dubbed the Shower Act, the bill passed by a 226-197 vote, including support from 11 Democrats.

Proponents argue this move removes unnecessary regulations, allowing more water through showerheads, while opponents raise concerns about increasing utility costs and environmental impacts. The legislation advances despite an uncertain fate in the Senate, where focus remains on government funding and foreign policy challenges.

This action is part of a wider effort led by House Speaker Mike Johnson to solidify Trump's previous executive actions into law. The House bill seeks to expand water flow in homes beyond current standards, despite pushback from environmental groups and Democrats questioning the necessity of this focus.