Left Menu

At least 49 dead in prison riot in Colombia, says prison agency

At least 49 inmates died and 30 were injured after a fire broke out during an overnight riot in a prison in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua, the country's prison agency said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bogota | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:56 IST
At least 49 dead in prison riot in Colombia, says prison agency
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 49 inmates died and 30 were injured after a fire broke out during an overnight riot in a prison in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua, the country's prison agency said on Tuesday. "The inmates lighted some mats, and a conflagration occurred that unfortunately triggered the death of 49 prisoners," said Tito Castellanos, the director of the state National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC).

The Tulua fire department was able to control the fire in the unit which houses some 180 inmates and evacuate the injured inmates to local health centres, Castellanos said.He added that some guards were injured when they tried to help the inmates, and no prisoner escaped during the riot. Colombian President Ivan Duque lamented the events and expressed his solidarity with the families of the deceased.

"We regret the events that occurred in the Tulua prison, Valle del Cauca. I am in contact with @DInpec, General Tito Castellanos, and I have given instructions to carry out investigations to clarify this terrible situation. My solidarity with the families of the victims," Duque tweeted. Meanwhile, President-elect Gustavo Petro also regretted what happened in the prison and sent his condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022