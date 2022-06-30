Former Finance Minister Dar to return to Pakistan on Nawaz Sharif's order

Former Pakistani Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ishaq Dar has revealed that he had decided to return to the country after the orders of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. While speaking to journalists in London, Dar said, "I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former Prime Minister Nawaz."

The PML-N stalwart further revealed that he had received his new passport and had also granted him permission to travel, ARY News reported. Terming the cases registered against him 'political victimization', Ishaq Dar said his lawyers will move the court for protective bail before his return to Pakistan.

The former minister also informed that he will take the oath as senator upon his arrival and the party will take their decision on his appointment as the Finance Minister, according to ARY News. Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases. Earlier, in May, the Pakistan court issued a perpetual arrest warrant against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in "corruption reference".

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Dar, who has been declared an absconder in the case since he has missed hearings owing to his prolonged stay in London, that the former Minister had acquired assets beyond his known sources of income, Dawn newspaper reported. The court also made conditional the issuance of a ruling on pleas seeking the acquittal of co-accused -- former NBP president Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza Rizvi, and Naeem Mehmood, who were directors of

Ishaq Dar's Hajveri Modaraba -- on the PML-N leader's arrest. The co-accused had filed pleas for their acquittal and challenged the reference under the NAB amendment ordinance, as per the publication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)