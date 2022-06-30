China launches 100-day crackdown on crimes

Left Menu

Ahead of the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has launched a "100-day crackdown on crimes".

Ahead of the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has launched a "100-day crackdown on crimes". The National Congress is taking place later this year and it may herald leadership changes. The move follows the appointment of President Xi Jinping's close ally Wang Xiaohong as the new Minister of Public Security.

In a bid to maintain its so-called social stability and ensure people's safety, the Chinese Ministry's move to improve public security is being made to meet the needs of the people, according to the ministry on last Saturday, China Daily reported. The ministry urged public security organs to launch fast, targeted and severe crackdowns on crimes that infringe on the rights and interests of women, children, the elderly, the disabled, and primary and secondary school students.

The ongoing crackdown on gang-related crimes should be further strengthened, and "zero tolerance "should be maintained for such crimes, it said, adding that officials who shelter gangs should be severely punished, as per China Daily. Public security organs should maximize police presence on the streets or in communities and mobilize mass organizations to enhance the capacity for public security, it said.

They should strengthen night patrols in key places with security risks over the summer, and strengthen the management and control of explosive materials to eliminate potential safety hazards, it added. The ministry said front-line police should be guided to form good working habits to improve the quality and credibility of law enforcement, and to ensure enforcement is carried out in an effective and pragmatic way, taking into consideration all factors involved.

During a video conference for public security organs across the province on Saturday afternoon, the Hebei Provincial Department of Public Security called for comprehensive deployment on carrying out the 100-day campaign launched by the ministry, the Chinese media outlet said. Meanwhile, a video of the beating of women by several men at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan went viral online on June 10 and provoked public outrage across the nation. (ANI)

