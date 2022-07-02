Left Menu

Pakistani politician uses slain singer Moose Wala's pictures for poll campaign

Images of slain Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala are being used by a party member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for an election campaign, according to Pakistan media reports.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 11:18 IST
Sidhu Moose Wala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Images of slain Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala are being used by a party member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for an election campaign, according to Pakistan media reports. PTI's Zain Qureshi is using pictures of the Punjabi singer for a by-poll in Punjab province scheduled for July 17, The New International newspaper reported.

The campaign picture shows Zain Qureshi along with former federal minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The poster also features local party leaders along with Sidhu Moose Wala and refers to his hit number '295'. "I would like to thank everyone who has printed a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala on the poster because this poster has gone very viral because of this picture. None of our posters have gone so viral before," The News quoted Zain Qureshi saying in a BBC Urdu interview.

"They are trying to find out who printed the picture on the poster and the reason behind it," the PTI leader added. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Jawaharke village in the Indian state of Punjab on May 29.

Last month, media reports said Pakistan was using the prominent singer's death to portray India in a bad light through targeted social media campaigns. Fake Pakistani accounts ran hashtags like #RawKilledMoosewala and tried to slander India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to fact-checker Digital Forensics, Research and Analytics Center (DFRAC).

All those users, who belonged to Pakistan, blamed and spread disinformation about RAW killing Sidhu Moosewala. A total of 26 accounts contributed, all being Pakistani and among them, most of them were related to the party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

