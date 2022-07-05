Left Menu

Pakistan: 10 security personnel injured in suicide bombing in North Waziristan

A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, injuring at least 10 security personnel, local media reported.

ANI | North Waziristan | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:36 IST
Pakistan: 10 security personnel injured in suicide bombing in North Waziristan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district on Monday, injuring at least 10 security personnel, local media reported. The attack on the convoy of the security forces was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali, the Dawn reported.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan confirmed the suicide bombing attack on the convoy saying that a total of 10 personnel were injured in the incident and three of them have suffered severe injuries. Officials said that the convoy of the security forces was going from Mirali to Miramshah the district headquarters when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

According to Dawn, sources said that three personnel were seriously wounded in the incident and were shifted to a military hospital in the Bannu garrison for treatment. Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation. Residents said that the Mirali-Miramshah road had been closed for traffic, the Dawn reported.

The officials said that the search operation is in progress. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. This was the second suicide attack on the security forces during the last one month.

Earlier, on May 30, a suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, injuring two security personnel and many children. The vehicle was parked near a checkpoint in the Dosali area when the suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed his two-wheeler into it. Two children playing nearby also suffered injuries in the incident.

The attack occurred when the government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period. Terrorist activities are on the surge in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district due to political instability in Pakistan and its cross-border tensions with its neighbours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022