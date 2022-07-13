Former US NSA John Bolton 'helped plan coups' in other countries

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday admitted that he has helped plan coups in other countries. The remarks of Bolton came during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

"As somebody who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work," the former NSA said. During a debate on Washington's January 6, 2021 riot, Bolton said the riot was ultimately not successful.

"It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed," Bolton added. The former NSA said that Trump usually stumbles around from one idea to another.

"The way Donald Trump does things usually includes rambling from one half vast idea to another, one plan that falls through, and another one comes up. It was just stumbling around from one idea to another," he said. He added that the January 6 attack was "not an attack on our democracy. It's Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump. It's a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence."

"Ultimately, he did unleash the rioters at the Capitol. But not to overthrow the Constitution, to buy more time to throw the matter back to the states to try and redo the issue," Bolton said. Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offences relating to the riot. (ANI)

