Saudi Arabia opens air space for all air carriers

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia announced Friday a decision to open its air space for all air carriers. The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation tweeted that the decision meets Saudi Arabia's dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation.

The decision consolidates the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and enhancing international air connectivity. On the same day, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Saudi Arabian decision on its airspace openness. "This is the first step. We will continue to work with due caution, for the Israeli economy, its security and for the citizens of Israel," Lapid said in a statement released by his office.

Israeli airlines previously could not travel over Saudi airspace due to a ban, making flights to regions like Asia costlier and longer. The announcement comes on the same day Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden's visit is his first to the Kingdom and the Middle East since becoming president. He will meet Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)