Left Menu

Saudi Arabia opens air space for all air carriers

Saudi Arabia announced Friday a decision to open its air space for all air carriers.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:35 IST
Saudi Arabia opens air space for all air carriers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia announced Friday a decision to open its air space for all air carriers. The country's General Authority of Civil Aviation tweeted that the decision meets Saudi Arabia's dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation.

The decision consolidates the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and enhancing international air connectivity. On the same day, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Saudi Arabian decision on its airspace openness. "This is the first step. We will continue to work with due caution, for the Israeli economy, its security and for the citizens of Israel," Lapid said in a statement released by his office.

Israeli airlines previously could not travel over Saudi airspace due to a ban, making flights to regions like Asia costlier and longer. The announcement comes on the same day Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden's visit is his first to the Kingdom and the Middle East since becoming president. He will meet Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022