PM Modi wishes US President Biden speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished US President Joe Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "My best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden for a quick recovery from COVID-19, and prayers for his good health."

A White House statement informed that US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an official statement.

Biden will be isolated at the White House and will return to work in person only after he tests negative. During this time, he will continue to carry out all his duties fully from his residence. The White House statement said that the US president will participate in the planned meetings via Zoom calls and phone from his residence.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," the statement read. The White House also said it will provide a daily update on Biden's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

Biden's previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday when he had a negative test result, the White House said. (ANI)

