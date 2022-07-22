Nissei introduces soft cream with Tofu as ingredient

"Kyoto Arashiyama" is a famous sightseeing spot in Japan. The small path of the bamboo forest is a Japanese traditional landscape. The Katsura River that flows into Arashiyama has clean and delicious water. The Tofu bean curd made from this water is a speciality here.

Many tourists visit here to enjoy the beautiful landscape. A souvenir shop "Yoshiya" in the area is producing soft cream using Tofu, with the support of soft cream maker "Nissei." Nissei is trying to popularize local soft cream containing local food.

Nobue Nishimura, a staff member from Yoshiya said that Kyoto is famous for its clean water and tofu, so they thought about making soft ice cream with tofu. "It was difficult to bring out the taste and refreshing feeling of tofu. This soft cream has a lighter taste than vanilla, and you can enjoy a refreshing feeling after eating it," he said.

"We sell soft cream made by mixing soft cream of tofu with Sakura-taste rice ball and Kyoto's speciality, Yatsuhashi Kyoto traditional sweets. Yatsuhashi is a speciality of Kyoto. It is solid to eat but has a soft texture," he added. A visitor, who came to the shop said, "It's soft, cold and delicious with the feeling of freshly made tofu."

"It tastes like tofu. It looks like soy milk, but it is delicious," another visitor said. For the increasing number of Muslim tourists, Yoshiya Yoshiya has been certified halal, including ingredients and kitchen machines.

"This is halal matcha soft cream. Anyone can eat it," Winda Suci Pratiwi from Yoshiya said. While another member, Shinji Yamaguchi from the souvenir shop said, "Now that a large number of Muslim tourists are coming to Arashiyama, Kyoto. We have decided to make efforts to help them eat with a peaceful mind. When you come to Arashiyama, I would like to welcome you with soft cream."

The delicious soft cream produced by Yoshiya and Nissei is a delicacy for the visitors, they enjoy the beautiful scenery of Kyoto while having the speciality soft cream of tofu and matcha. (ANI)

