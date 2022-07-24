Left Menu

Philippines logs 3,657 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,657 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the highest since February 12, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 37,52,534.

Manila [Philippines], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 3,657 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the highest since February 12, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 37,52,534. The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 27,116, and 13 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,683.

The DOH said 1,327 new cases were recorded in Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people. The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases. The country, with around 110 million population, has tested over 31.4 million people since the outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

