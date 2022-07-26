Amid political tussle, Imran Khan shares clip on "attack" on Pak Supreme Court in 1997

Amid the tussle over the Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict in the Punjab Chief Minister's election case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has shared a video clip purported to be about the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) "attack" on the top court in 1997. "This video says it all about the Sharif mafia. Those who can't be bribed must then be eliminated," he tweeted with the video news report about the PML-N's alleged attack on chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah's court, Dawn reported.

[{8c431a4f-e0ba-4c10-943b-09e36e0e2b3f:intradmin/Capture.JPGhjh.JPG}] On November 30, 1997, former premier Nawaz Sharif had appeared before the top court along with party workers, members, chief ministers, and constituents to hear the proceedings, The Express Tribune reported, adding that several party workers had stormed into the Supreme Court, forcing Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to remove the findings of contempt against Sharif.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry demanded the names of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) for what he called blackmailing the apex court to pressure it, as per local media. Lashing out at PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad said the entire Sindh became a dam whenever it rained, but the former president was focused on salvaging the Punjab government by spending Sindh's money, Dawn newspaper reported.

The ruling coalition in Pakistan demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday to form a full bench to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi challenging a ruling from Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to reject votes of PML-Q during the election, local media reported. A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition.

Shahbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government has expressed its "lack of confidence" in the three-member Supreme Court bench and announced a boycott of the proceedings related to the Punjab Chief Minister's election after the court turned down their request for a full bench. "Our lawyers recommended a (full court) bench but unfortunately, the bench, instead of reflecting and accepting our advice, rejected it," Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

All parties allied under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reiterated their demand for the formation of a full court Supreme Court bench to hear a petition challenging the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker during the Punjab chief minister's poll, Daily Times reported. The leaders of political parties under the PDM, including the movement's chief and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and others addressed a joint news conference in Islamabad.

According to PPP Chairman Bilawal, they cannot let three people decide the future of the country. (ANI)

