Turkey's consulate in Iraq's Mosul attacked

Turkey's consulate-general has been attacked in Iraq's Mosul, but no casualties have been reported, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We condemn this attack, in which no casualties were reported, in the strongest terms and expect those responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

Turkey called the attack, "a grave and noteworthy development that this attack was carried out during a UN Security Council meeting held at the request of Iraqi authorities and at a time when our country was unfairly accused and targeted." Ankara called on Iraq to focus on the fight against terrorism and to put an end to the terrorist presence on their territories which pose threat to neighbouring countries and diplomatic missions, reported Anadolu News Agency.

According to the publication, here Turkey refers to the terrorist PKK. Kurdistan Workers' Party is a terrorist organization. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization internationally by numerous countries, including the members of the European Union and others such as United States, Canada and Australia. European Union also designated PKK as a terrorist entity in 2004. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) also refers to PKK as a terrorist entity

The Turkish National Defense Ministry also condemned the attack. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry said that the attack once again showed that civilians are being targeted and "the terrorists who are responsible for the attack will be held accountable like other terrorists sooner or later." The ministry also voiced its readiness to cooperate with Iraq on counter-terrorism and border security.

Earlier, last week in Northern Iraq's Duhok, a fatal attack took place where eight tourists were killed and wounded more than 20 others. The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), has strongly condemned the shelling of a mountain resort in the Kurdistan region of Dohuk Governorate on Wednesday. In a statement issued on Thursday, the UN chief added his condemnation and called for a prompt investigation into the shelling.

Meanwhile, Turkey rejected the claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in the northern Duhok province, according to Al Jazeera. Turkey said that it is the work of the terrorist group PKK, which often hides out in northern Iraq, across the border, to plot attacks.

Last year alone, scores of civilians and security forces lost their lives or were injured in terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK in Iraq, Anadolu News Agency reported. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)