Safety, security of women is a fantasy in Pakistan

Amid a rise in gender-based violence, the safety and security of women is a fantasy in Pakistan. A disturbing video of a young woman being kidnapped in the poshest of localities in the country's heartland added to the long, long list of gender-based violence is yet another reminder of the government's failure, reported Daily Times.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections related to car theft. However, the sections related to abduction were not included despite the CCTV footage of the incident. Much more pertinent than the ongoing conspiracy theories or the wave of gratitude over her escaping relatively unscathed is that none of the authorities has been troubled enough to even react to the flashpoint let alone come up with remedial measures.

Pakistan not believing in fighting for its women, their security and their prosperity is old news, reported Daily Times. A total of 157 women were kidnapped, 112 women were a victim of physical assault and 91 women were raped across Pakistan in the month of June, according to a report.

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the Centre for Research, Development and Communication (CRDC) compiled a report that pointed out a growing trend in violence against women in Pakistan along with the increasing number of domestic violence cases in the country, the Dawn Newspaper reported. Last year, Pakistan was placed 153rd ranking on the Global Gender Gap index Given the endless horrors and discomfort that women are forced to live through in a land of men, Pakistan is in the company of sub-Saharan countries (many of which are undergoing existential crises) should not surprise anyone, reported Daily Times.

Moreover, the abysmally low conviction rate allows (read encourages) millions upon millions of women to go missing or get killed. For every rare father of Dua Zehra and Noor Muqaddam, shows that such a dismal instance occurs. More sadly, the women are just as misogynistic largely due to lifetimes spent under the patriarchal spell. May it be women professionals, female lawmakers or ordinary countrywomen walking on the road, no one is safe from the hands and eyes ever ready to assault them, reported Daily Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)