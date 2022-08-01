Left Menu

Indian, French navies conduct exercise in Atlantic

The Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Tarkash, while on her long-range overseas deployment, conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French naval ships in the North Atlantic Ocean on July 29 and 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:03 IST
INS Tarkash. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Tarkash, while on her long-range overseas deployment, conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French naval ships in the North Atlantic Ocean on July 29 and 30. INS Tarkash and French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme carried out a replenishment at sea, followed by cooperative air operations with the maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50, taking part in several mock missile engagements and air defence drills.

The successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolise the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies. India and France are maritime nations with dynamic maritime economy sectors like marine technology and scientific research, fisheries, port and shipping, to name a few. Possessing vast exclusive economic zones, their fate is closely linked to the sea and the ocean. Earlier on July 29, INS Tarkash completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26. Exercises conducted included man overboard drills, visit board Search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres and helicopter cross deck landings.

Notably, INS Tarkash is on her passage to South America to visit Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil to hoist the National Flag on August 15, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

