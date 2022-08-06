Left Menu

Over 70 rockets fired at Israel in 2 hrs, 9 fell in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army

More than 70 rockets were fired at Israeli territory in two hours, 9 of which fell in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 06-08-2022 03:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 03:59 IST
Over 70 rockets fired at Israel in 2 hrs, 9 fell in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 70 rockets were fired at Israeli territory in two hours, 9 of which fell in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"In just 2 hours tonight: 71 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel. 9 of these rockets fell INSIDE the Gaza Strip. Terrorist rockets threaten innocent civilians--both Israeli and Gazan," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, the army said that air raid sirens sounded in the south and in the center of the country, including in cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

