Pakistan's Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander

Pakistan's Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who was once touted to become the country's army chief, has been posted as commander of the Bahawalpur corps of the Pakistan Army, commonly referred to as the 31 Corps. Notably, Faiz Hameed was considered to be close to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who was ousted from power in June.

Besides fighting Imran Khan's political opponents, Hameed is said to have handled military and diplomatic roles. Last year, Hameed was sent on a high-profile visit to Kabul to patch up differences between the so-called moderate Taliban, mainly those who negotiated the February 2020 Doha Pact and the field commanders whose military push brought the group to power last August.

Pakistan military's media wing on Monday announced two new appointment's apart from Lt Gen Hameed, who was previously posted as the commander of the Peshawar corps, Geo News reported. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan's Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as the commander of the Peshawar corps.

Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new military secretary of the Pakistan Army, ISPR said. Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed corps Commander Quetta after Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was killed last Tuesday in a helicopter crash in Balochistan province.

The remains of the military chopper's wreckage, along with the bodies of the six officers and crew members who were aboard, were found in a coastal Balochistan area last week. Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation.

Lt Gen Ali was in charge of overseeing relief efforts in Balochistan, which has been severely affected by flash floods due to intense monsoon rains in the province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)