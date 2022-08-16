Left Menu

FIFA suspends All India Football Federation

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "undue influence" from third parties.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 16-08-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 07:13 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit: AIFFA Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "undue influence" from third parties. "The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

The international football governing body said the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs. "The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement added.

FIFA said that it is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. The governing body said that it is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

