US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US first lady Jill Biden has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, said a State Department press release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST
US first lady Jill Biden (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US first lady Jill Biden has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, said a State Department press release. In a statement, first lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander, said that the first lady is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.

After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive. The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.

Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and was under treatment for around a week.

In the video, Biden said, "Hey folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home for the next couple of days." "And I'm feeling fine, everything's good. But Commander and I got a little work to do," US President added.

He tested positive again on July 31. Biden posted a video to give an update on his health soon after his physician confirmed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19. Lastly, on August 6 Biden tested negative for the coronavirus, which he had contracted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

