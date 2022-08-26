Metaverse Exhibition held in Japan

Metaverse is the next big revolution in technology which is gaining impetus as a business opportunity in Japan. The Metaverse Exhibition 2022 was recently organized in Japan wherein people enjoyed exploring the Virtual reality universe.

Using their pictures, people also made their own avatars with the help of video synthesis technology. Shopping too is getting revolutionised using virtual reality. Staff avatars allow users to try out their favourite items and see how they look from different angles.

"We will set the store as a stage in the VR space, where we will hold an event called LIVE commerce, and let visitors shop in the future. With the big theme of the Metaverse, I think there will be many opportunities. In the future, social implementation, where expression and experience will be expanded, will become a general matter. We aim to realise social implementation," said Eisuke Nakano, Official, Cyber Metaverse Productions. This virtual reality space was developed by a temporary staffing company. It generates new jobs by utilising people who work in the VR space.

An Avatar accepts applications, participates on the Internet and guides the VR space by speech and action. "In real world, there are people who find it difficult to get a job. These many include elderly people, foreign people, mothers who are raising children and physically handicapped people. I would like those people to work for Metaverse," said Koji Kawauchi, Persol Marketing.

"Becoming an avatar will eliminate any obstacles of age, sex, nationality etc. and thus I will be able to provide jobs to people who have not been able to find them. In metaverse space, I think there are various tasks, such as guiding the entire space, introducing products for sale, supporting, and patrolling to prevent any trouble of avatars," added Koji. The Metaverse technology is creating new business ideas and jobs, which are turning into great business opportunities.

A number of companies are developing metaverse technologies that are transforming human lives. (ANI)

