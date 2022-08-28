Left Menu

Pope Francis appoints 20 new cardinals of Catholic church: Report

Pope Francis elevated 20 churchmen to the rank of cardinal during a public consistory in the Vatican on Saturday, according to media reports.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:03 IST
Pope Francis appoints 20 new cardinals of Catholic church: Report
Pope Francis (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis elevated 20 churchmen to the rank of cardinal during a public consistory in the Vatican on Saturday, according to media reports. In May, the head of the Catholic Church named all new cardinals, including 16 cardinal electors, who have the right to participate in a conclave to choose a new pope, Sputnik News Agency reported.

During today's ceremony that took place at St Peter's Basilica, the pontiff said the traditional Latin formula for creating new "princes of the church." "Jesus calls us by name, each one of us, he calls us by name: we are not a number; he looks us in the eye - let us each allow ourselves to be looked at in the eye - and he asks: you, who are a new Cardinal - and all of you, brother Cardinals -, Can I count on you? That is the Lord's question," the pope said during the ceremony, as quoted by the Holy See.

The newly-minted cardinals gave their oaths of loyalty to the pope and his successors after which the pontiff gave red hats to the kneeling churchmen as well as rings and papal bulls with the titles, Sputnik News Agency reported. According to further, this is Pope Francis' eighth consistory after which the College of Cardinals is now 229, including 132 electors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022