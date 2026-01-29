Left Menu

Schumer Demands Stricter Oversight on Federal Immigration Agents

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer calls for federal immigration agents to adhere to stricter regulations. These include wearing body cameras and using force similar to local police, as conditions for extending government funding. The call comes after a controversial incident involving Homeland Security agents.

29-01-2026
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a strong case for increasing accountability among federal immigration agents in a statement made on Wednesday. He emphasized that agents must adopt transparency measures, such as removing masks and wearing body cameras, to extend the federal funding deadline.

Schumer outlined further demands, requiring Department of Homeland Security agents to follow the same use-of-force protocols as local law enforcement and mandated search warrants for certain operations. These terms are central to the Democratic Party's conditions for negotiating extended DHS funding.

This push for reform comes amid widespread criticism of immigration enforcement practices, heightened by an incident involving the death of a U.S. citizen by federal agents in Minneapolis. Democrats argue that without these proposed limits, they cannot support extended funding, especially under President Donald Trump's administration.

