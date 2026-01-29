FBI Raids Georgia Election Office Amid Trump's Persistent Fraud Claims
The FBI searched the Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia as part of an investigation into alleged election interference, spurred by Donald Trump's claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The search aimed to seize computers and ballots. Trump, who won the presidency again in 2024, has faced scrutiny alongside Georgia's Democratic leaning results.
The FBI raided an election office in Georgia's Fulton County on Wednesday, intensifying an investigation linked to former President Donald Trump's false allegations of the 2020 election being rigged.
The operation aimed to seize electronic evidence, with the search warrant executed at the Fulton County Election Hub. This development follows Trump's renewed claims at Davos and comes amid continuing contention over the 2020 electoral process.
The investigation also highlights ongoing legal disputes, with Trump currently seeking compensation for legal costs related to election interference charges against him, further underscoring partisan tensions and legal complexities in U.S. election oversight.
