Schumer Calls for Accountability: Immigration Agents Under Scrutiny

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urges for greater accountability and transparency among federal immigration agents. He advocates for agents to remove masks, wear body cameras, and adhere to local police force rules. Schumer also calls for stricter regulations requiring agents to obtain search warrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer intensified his call for transparency among federal immigration agents on Wednesday. Schumer stated that agents should discard their masks, adopt body cameras, and adhere to force rules similar to those followed by local police.

The Senate leader further emphasized the need for immigration agents to be subject to more stringent regulations, including mandatory search warrants for certain operations.

These proposed measures aim to increase accountability and trust in federal immigration operations, mirroring practices in local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

