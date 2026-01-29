Schumer Calls for Accountability: Immigration Agents Under Scrutiny

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer intensified his call for transparency among federal immigration agents on Wednesday. Schumer stated that agents should discard their masks, adopt body cameras, and adhere to force rules similar to those followed by local police.

The Senate leader further emphasized the need for immigration agents to be subject to more stringent regulations, including mandatory search warrants for certain operations.

These proposed measures aim to increase accountability and trust in federal immigration operations, mirroring practices in local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)