India, Madagascar sign MoU on training of diplomats

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Madagascar for the training of diplomats, according to an official statement. During a special ceremony organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato and Ambassador Abhay Kumar signed the MoU on Monday between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Foreign Affairs Ministery of Madagascar.

"The signing of this MOU today will go a long way in enhancing cooperation between our two countries in the crucial arena of training of diplomats. It will encourage exchange of information and content of training programmes for diplomats," Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in a statement. "The cooperation between India and Madagascar through this MOU is a step towards realising our common vision of SAGAR Security and Growth For All in the Region. I'm delighted that we have signed this MoU with Madagascar, a friend and Indian Ocean neighbour" he continued saying in the statement.

While expressing satisfaction and delight at the signing of the MoU, Richard Randriamandrato said: "Today we have made another step forward and I am more than happy to express the full gratitude of my Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...As you rightly said, what we signed today is a Memorandum of Understanding which means that we understand each other and that we are going to move forward. I am more than happy of course to know that my colleague, His Excellency Dr S. Jaishankar, shares the same vision as myself and the Government of Madagascar", the Minister added. As per the statement, the MoU comes into effect on the date of signing. (ANI)

