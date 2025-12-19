Left Menu

Pandya's Power Surge Secures Series Victory for India

India clinched a 30-run victory over South Africa in a T20 series with standout performances from Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Varun Chakravarthy. Pandya's explosive innings included five sixes, culminating in a rapid half-century. The match saw significant contributions from Samson, Sharma, and Bumrah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:34 IST
Pandya's Power Surge Secures Series Victory for India
Hardik Pandya

In a scintillating display of power hitting, Hardik Pandya propelled India to a decisive 30-run win against South Africa, securing the T20 series 3-1. His impressive 16-ball half-century was part of a 105-run partnership with Tilak Varma, setting a challenging target for the visitors.

Despite a strong start from Quinton de Kock leading South Africa to 67-0 in the first six overs, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled the chase. Chakravarthy's four-wicket haul was crucial in containing the South African innings.

The match also saw impactful performances from Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who set the tone after Shubman Gill's unexpected absence. India's focus now shifts to upcoming matches against New Zealand, as they prepare to co-host the T20 World Cup next year.

