Pandya's Power Surge Secures Series Victory for India

In a scintillating display of power hitting, Hardik Pandya propelled India to a decisive 30-run win against South Africa, securing the T20 series 3-1. His impressive 16-ball half-century was part of a 105-run partnership with Tilak Varma, setting a challenging target for the visitors.

Despite a strong start from Quinton de Kock leading South Africa to 67-0 in the first six overs, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled the chase. Chakravarthy's four-wicket haul was crucial in containing the South African innings.

The match also saw impactful performances from Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who set the tone after Shubman Gill's unexpected absence. India's focus now shifts to upcoming matches against New Zealand, as they prepare to co-host the T20 World Cup next year.