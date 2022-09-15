Indian students make key contributions to social fabric of US, India: Charge d'Affaires of US Mission

Charge d'Affaires of US Mission to India, Patricia A Lacina on Thursday stressed on the crucial contribution of Indian students who represent one of the largest diasporas in the world by beginning their journey as students in the United States. The Charge d'Affaires was speaking at the US Department of Commerce Education Trade Mission's US study abroad fair in New Delhi.

"The United States currently has one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Many members of that diaspora began their journey by coming to the United States to study. International student mobility is central to US diplomacy and fundamental in maintaining an atmosphere of continued security, innovation and continued prosperity," Patricia A Lacina said. "In addition, Indian students make crucial contributions to the social fabric of both the United States and India. They build lifelong connections with their America colleagues, peers, and friends. Many of these personal connections blossom into international partnerships," she added.

The US department of commerce is leading and Education Trade Mission to three cities in India: Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. This trade mission identifies and promotes opportunities for collaboration between India and American institutes of higher education. The delegation includes 21 US higher education institutions from 15 states. The announcement of India's National Education Policy in 2020 outlined plan to revamp and expand India's higher education system, including expansion of research, experimental learning and internationalization of curricula.

Hailing the U.S Mission in India for issuing record-breaking 82,000 student visas this summer, Patricia said that the figure reflects the importance that the United States places on education. "Today, I could not be happier to say that there are more Indian students travelling to the United States to study than students from any other country. This number inspires me for several reasons. On the economic front, a thriving, well-educated workforce will bolster both our economies. The innovations you unlock will create more jobs and more opportunities for both our countries. This will increase security and prosperity in our countries and will propel both the United States and India to play a greater role on the world stage," she added.

In a statement last week, the US Mission in India had said that it has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022 to date. Indian students have received more US student visas than any other country, including China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)