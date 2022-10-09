Pakistan: Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing near Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's helicopter on Tuesday was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical problem near Rawalpindi district in Punjab province. Imran, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, was returning to the capital city Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when his helicopter developed a 'technical fault', The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

The incident occurred near Adiala town of Rawalpindi district, the report said. "Awami leader Imran Khan! Chairman Imran Khan's conversation with local people after the helicopter landed near a village near Adiala on his return from Dera Ismail Khan," PTI tweeted later.

Khan, who is embroiled in a political battle with the incumbent government of Shehbaz Sharif, was also accompanied by other party leaders. The report said that all leaders remained safe during the emergency landing as the pilot showed the presence of mind and averted a possible accident.

According to the report, the deposed Prime Minister left for his Bani Gala residence by road due to a fault in the copter. Khan had visited Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's DI Khan district to distribute relief assistance among the flood victims. After repairs, his helicopter will be delivered to Noor Khan Airbase by Sunday morning, according to the Tribune.

Last month, a plane carrying former Pakistan PM Khan escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a mid-air technical glitch. The incident happened when Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally, according to Pakistan media reports.

In a bid to avert a crash, the pilot of the plane contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing. (ANI)

