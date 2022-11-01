Left Menu

Chinese preparations for a 'Post-Dalai Era'

China's attempt at Sinicization of the Tibetan Buddhist identity is no hidden secret to the world, however, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) extensive plans to control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama reveals the sinister designs of Beijing's post-Dalai Lama era.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:15 IST
Chinese preparations for a 'Post-Dalai Era'
Tibetan leader Dalai Lama (Photo Credit: Dalai Lama Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

China's attempt at Sinicization of the Tibetan Buddhist identity is no hidden secret to the world, however, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) extensive plans to control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama reveals the sinister designs of Beijing's post-Dalai Lama era. Recently, two internal documents recovered by a Tibetan researcher revealed the extensive plans of the CCP to control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama, reported Tibet Press.

Although the 14th Dalai Lama has made it clear that the reincarnation process would only initiate within the value systems and preaching of Buddhism; and any attempt to superficially name a successor by the CCP would remain discredited within Buddhist communities around the world as well as in the Tibetan region. However, China has been reaching out to other international Buddhist communities through financial investments as well as facilitating the renovation of important Buddhist sites and financing the construction of monuments with Buddhist linkages, reported Tibet Press.

The investments in the regions, specifically in Southeast Asia, which has a majority Buddhist population, have been invariably linked to the multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. The CCP views the next selected Dalai Lama to be a part of their outreach of quenching the Tibetan question while also curbing the growing animosity within the region by installing a leader of their choice and not through the religious process of Buddhism.

This in itself is a significant cause for concern for regions and countries that value human rights and have constantly voiced their worry on the same, reported Tibet Press. The report published by the International Tibet Network and Tibet Justice Centre in a similar understanding as that discussed above examined elaborately the Chinese preparations for a 'Post Dalai Era'.

The specific connotation of an era post the 14th Dalai Lama, the report states is adopted in order to convey China's plan to capitalize on the succession race once the 14th Dalai Lama is no more, reported Tibet Press. It is quite evident that the CCP is concerting all its efforts to exploit the inevitable passing of the Dalai Lama to cement its stronghold upon the troubled region.

This invariably addresses many issues for the CCP in one go itself. Firstly, it addresses a long-standing debate on who rules over the Tibetan region; China's legitimacy has always been questioned due to the presence of the Dalai Lama in India.

Secondly, it helps the Chinese administration to quell human rights violations in the region by asserting dominance in the region through a self-installed Dalai Lama over the Autonomous Tibetan region. Finally, the succession also has worldwide implications in terms of Chinese hawkish aspirations in and around its neighbourhood, reported Tibet Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022