Five police officials killed in Ecuador, state of emergency declared

At least five police officials were killed in gang wars that rocked the Ecuadorian coastal provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in two provinces, El Telegrafo, Spanish-language daily newspaper in Ecuador, reported. After the attack, Lasso announced the State of Exception in Guayas and Esmeraldas, on Tuesday.

During the press conference, the President described these acts as "sabotage and terrorism." He assured that "they are a declaration of war against the Government and you, the citizens," according to El Telegrafo. President Lasso indicated that before his government "drug crime lived in a paradise, today it feels uncomfortable," but he warned that "we are not afraid of them."

In addition to the declaration of a State of Exception, the president also announced that he, in person, will lead the Unified Command Post that will be installed in Guayaquil. He also confirmed that the curfew will start at 9:00 pm, reported El Telegrafo. Meanwhile, the National Police of Ecuador confirmed the death of Police agents Hugo Davila, Jimmy Sarango and Marlon Iza in Duran and Guayaquil. After their announcement, the death toll touched 5 police officials.

"The murder of our companions #SgosHugoDavila, #CbosJimmySarango and #CbosMarlonIza, who were victims of criminal attacks, in #Duran and #GYE. Peace at the grave of our police heroes and strength to their families," the National Police of Ecuador tweeted. Earlier, a police official confirmed that officials Rommel Chunata and Felix Contreras were murdered during the early hours of this Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to El Telegrafo.

The attacks would be linked to reprisals by drug gangs, following operations by the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) in the Litoral Penitentiary. Taking to Twitter, the General Commander of the National Police of Ecuador said, "The criminal acts that mourn our country are inadmissible, we have apprehended several individuals who cowardly attacked the humanity of our POLICE OFFICERS We demand respect for life and honour the value and sacrifice of each police server."

Regarding the investigation, National Police further tweeted, "We respond with determination by capturing the perpetrators of the latest attacks against police servers in the #Zona8 2 GUNS 3 pistols different calibre ammunition 2 vehicles and more clues." (ANI)

