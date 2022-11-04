Left Menu

Bangladesh: 4 Chinese nationals arrested in Dhaka for looting Tk 50 lakh

Four Chinese nationals were arrested on Thursday allegedly for looting Taka 50 Lakh from Uttara in the capital city Dhaka, Bangladesh.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Four Chinese nationals were arrested on Thursday allegedly for looting Taka 50 Lakh from Uttara in the capital city Dhaka in Bangladesh, media reports said. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the four nationals are in police custody and have been interrogated. The case involves a Chinese national Li Wen Jing and her Bangladeshi husband Shah Jahangir. The couple runs a restaurant on Road 8 under Uttara 3 No. Sector.

The wife Li Wen Jing, for supplying Chinese goods for her restaurant, agrees to give 50 lakh Bangladeshi Taka to a person named Chen Yong. However, she makes the deal through another Chinese national Jilin, as per a case filed with Uttara West Police Station, reported Zoon Bangla News. On Wednesday evening, Jilin was waiting at Li Wen Jing's restaurant to hand over Tk 50 Lakh to Chen Yong. Chen Yang did not come for a long time. At one point, a few Chinese nationals, including women, appeared in the restaurant in the name of his representative.

They told Jilin that Chen Yang had sent them to collect 50 lakh rupees. Jilin denied giving the money without the presence of Chen Yong. At this stage, the group of Chinese nationals fled with the money.

The arrest of the four Chinese nationals was made by conducted raids at the city's Baridhara and Uttara areas, Morshed Alam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) deputy commissioner for Uttara division told the national Bangla daily Samakal, reported Zoom Bangla News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

