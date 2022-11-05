Left Menu

US diplomats visit Srinagar to enhance people-to-people ties

Diplomats from US Embassy in New Delhi paid an official visit to Srinagar this week as part of their efforts to bolster people-to-people ties.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:24 IST
Visual from Dal Lake in J-K's Srinagar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

American diplomats based in New Delhi paid an official visit to Srinagar this week as part of their efforts to bolster people-to-people ties, according to the US Embassy spokesperson, Christopher Elms. "Diplomats from the US Embassy in New Delhi paid an official visit to Srinagar this week," the US Embassy Spokesperson told ANI, adding that diplomats accredited to India regularly visit all parts of the country as part of their efforts to expand cooperation with state and local governments and develop people-to-people ties.

Earlier in October, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India conveyed its objections to the United States over the US diplomat's visit to PoK.During a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our objections to the visit and meetings in PoK by the US envoy have been conveyed to the US side."Blome's visit to the PoK was the second high-profile visit by a US diplomat to the region after the US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar visited PoK this year. Earlier this year US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar visited PoK, responding to which, India in a strongly worded statement said, "She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes it ours."

India in 1994 had passed a resolution saying PoK is part of India and Pakistan must vacate and end its illegal occupation. A few months ago, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said " Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is a part of Indian territory and will continue to be so." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

