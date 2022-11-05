Left Menu

Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Catmosphere organize "Catwalk" in New Delhi to raise awareness for well-being of big cats

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia with Catmosphere, a Saudi-led foundation organised "Catwalk" in New Delhi to drive stories of Big Cats.

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia with Catmosphere, a Saudi-led foundation organised "Catwalk" on Saturday in New Delhi to drive stories of Big Cats and encourage people to take action to address their collective wellbeing. "Catwalk" an annual global 7 km outdoor walk, aims to raise awareness about the importance of conserving the seven big cats -- tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, pumas, cheetahs and snow leopards -- with a focus on Arabian leopards.

The event held in Gurugram saw participation from 100 + people walking to drive awareness about the plight of the seven big cats. According to figures released by panthera.org, a US-based charity devoted to the conservation of 40 species of wild cats, tiger, lion, leopard and cheetah populations have experienced habitat loss of between 65 per cent and 96 per cent of their historical ranges.

Catmosphere was launched by HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US. Her mission has been to drive awareness and safeguard the well-being of big cats. The previous year's Catwalk attracted more than 27,000 participants from 102 countries. The collective steps cumulatively totalled more than 1,50,000 km. (ANI)

