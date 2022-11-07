Left Menu

VP Dhankar to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, 17th East Asia Summit

Accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will embark on an official visit to Cambodia from November 11-13 to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:36 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The East Asia Summit comprises the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. Notably, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits. Vice President Dhankar will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership and will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries as well, the MEA release stated.

VP Dhankar will also visit Siem Reap to review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites while returning from Phnom Penh, the official statement added. The ASEAN is a regional organization that was established to promote political and social stability amid rising tensions among the Asia-Pacific's post-colonial states.

India-ASEAN relations are rooted in historical and cultural linkages. Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam spread from India to the region and the imprint of this shared cultural heritage is also seen in art forms and architecture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

