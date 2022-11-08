"Will make big announcement on Nov 15," says former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that he will be making a "very big announcement" next week on November 15. This comes against the backdrop of Trump's expected jump into the race for the White House in 2024.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio. He teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Trump is holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. "We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," said Trump. Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans to launch a third presidential campaign, saying in recent days that he would "very, very, very probably" run again and would be formalizing his intentions "very, very soon."

"I will probably have to do it again but stay tuned," he said Sunday night in Miami. "Stay tuned to tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio." This comes as Trump on Thursday opened a swing of four rallies in the US state of Iowa. The rallies held by the ex-US president come in the final five days of the midterm elections in Iowa.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said. "Very, very, very, probably." The crowd erupted in applause and chants of "Trump! Trump! Trump!" "Get ready -- that's all I'm telling you," Trump said. "Very soon." Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican seeking an eighth consecutive six-year term joined Trump in the rally. Trump is campaigning for the Republicans ahead of the midterms, but his name is not on the ballot this year as he inches closer to announcing a third presidential campaign.

Democrats currently control both House of Representatives and the Senate and losing any of both bodies to Republicans would significantly decrease Democrats' power in the next two years of President Joe Biden's term. It will be decided by an Election day voting scheduled for November 8, reported New York Times. According to Cook Political Report, in the five states with toss up Senate races, Trump has not held rallies in two -- Georgia or Wisconsin -- since the primary season ended.

The classification of "Toss Up" is used to refer to races that are the most competitive of the cycle, and which either party stands a reasonable chance of winning, reported cookpolitical. Trump will visit just one of those toss up states, Pennsylvania, in his final four rallies.

Ahead of the US midterm elections, star campaigners for Democrats, including two former presidents and another former presidential candidate, have picked up the pace on the campaign trail, for key polls amid the record high inflation and slowing American economy. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are campaigning hard while President Joe Biden kept a light schedule.

Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms include all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)