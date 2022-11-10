Pakistan rights group condemns arson attack on a girls' school in Gilgit Baltistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday expressed shock over the recent arson attack on a girls' school in Diamer. A girls' school in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district was burned down early on Tuesday. According to Dawn newspaper, local officials have held "terrorists" responsible for this reprehensible act and have promised to rebuild the school along with providing security to educational institutions.

In a statement, the HRCP urged the Gilgit Baltistan government to ensure that child's right to education is protected "Noting that this tactic has been used by extremist elements before, we urge the federal and Gilgit Baltistan governments to ensure that child's right to education is protected by every providing security where required in the short term, investing in school premises, facilities and trained teachers, and taking every measure to curb extremist elements threatening not only girls' education but also women's freedom of expression and assembly," HRCP said in a statement.

The population of Samigal Pain is around 7000 and it was the only girls' school for this population. About 68 girls were studying in this school, vernacular media reported. So far, no group has claimed the responsibility. Islamists, no matter which sect they belong to, are extremely opposed to giving girls access to education in Gilgit Baltistan.

Girls' education in most parts of GB, particularly in Diamer is considered taboo by Muslim extremists. This week's incident is not the first incident of burning schools. In 2018, 12 schools were burnt to ashes in a single night. Similar incidents happened in 2005. The Diamer Youth Movement (DYM) held a protest rally at Siddique Akbar Chowk, Chilas. Participants strongly condemned the burning of schools and chanted slogans against the GB government.

Vernacular media reported that speakers urged the people to cut off ties with terrorists and Islamists. They said they are not optimistic about the government's action against terrorists. DYM President Shabbir Ahmed Qureshi and other leaders demanded immediate action against terrorists involved in the incident. They demanded an end to discrimination, patronization of extremists and weaponization of the masses. (ANI)

