Concerned at unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: India at UN

India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by historical friendship and the special relationship with the Afghan people even though it is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, said the Indian Envoy at the UN.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:05 IST
Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Security Council (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by historical friendship and the special relationship with the Afghan people even though it is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in that country, said Indian Envoy R Ravindra at the UN. "As a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan with strong historical and cultural links, India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship and special relationship with the Afghan people," said Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra at the UN General Assembly on Afghanistan.

The envoy emphasised that India's main priority in Afghanistan includes providing immediate humanitarian assistance, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities. "India is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India has released several shipments of humanitarian and medical assistance," Ravindra further said.

The envoy highlighted that India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan, and on issues related to Afghanistan, it is actively engaged with the international community. Stressing the demand that the Afghan territory should not be used for terror activities, the envoy said, "The territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist act, especially the terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed."

He also called the terrorist attacks on places of worship and religious institutions, especially of minority communities, as a concerning trend. "Peace and security in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all of us need to collectively strive for. India will continue to play its role in the pursuit of this objective," the envoy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

