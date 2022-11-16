"Recover together and stronger will give way to One Earth, One Family, One Future" - Ex-Indian envoy to Indonesia

By Ayushi Agarwal As Indonesia officially handed over G20 leadership to India for the coming year, former Indian Ambassador to Jakarta, Gurjit Singh highlighted how the current theme of the Indonesian G20 summit "recover together and recover stronger' will give way for India's G20 theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future".

"I think that the theme Recover together, recover stronger will give way to one Earth, one family, one future. So, the idea is that we are recovering from the pandemic, which is this Summit and we will be looking to the future in a more consensual manner under India's leadership", said the Former envoy to Indonesia and ASEAN in an interview with ANI. "India has the opportunity to take what Indonesia did, link it to what Brazil and South Africa will do after them and forge a consensus among four consecutive chairmen from the global South and create a broader agenda which we should read", he added.

The Ex envoy further hoped for 'peace' when India will hosts the G20 summit and the Russian President would make it to the summit. "I hope, in our time, there is more peace in Ukraine and everybody is talking rather than fighting which means that at our summit the Russian President would come and we would not be forced to invite Ukraine as a guest. We would have our own Guestlist, Indonesia had its own but they were forced to invite Ukraine. So, there are differences and I think we are all so clear on this. So the better thing is to overcome this division. The other one is to unite the world. Yes, there are so many problems that are listed, but the sufferers are the global South. So, I think India has the opportunity to take what Indonesia had, link it to what Brazil and South Africa will do after they forge a consensus among four consecutive chairmen from the global South, and create a broader agenda that we should read. So, I think leading the priorities and setting the agenda and then making sure it is implemented, will be the main challenges before India", he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said taking over the Presidency of the grouping is a matter of pride for every citizen in India. "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented", said PM Modi at the closing ceremony.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)