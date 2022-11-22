Parliamentary panel to meet on Ukraine-Russia conflict, global implications

By Ashoke Raj The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its global impact, and India's response on Wednesday.

The 31-member parliamentary panel, headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, called an important discussion over the Ukraine-Russia conflict in view of the global impact, especially India's response. "Briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs on the subject Russia-Ukraine conflict, its Global Impact and India's Response thereto," the meeting agenda read.

The Ukraine-Russia war started on February 24, 2022, and in the past 8 months, both countries faced several problems and even lost thousands of lives and properties. India has in the past shown its stance of neutrality with respect to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Bali during the G20 summit expressed his views about the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia. India always maintained a neutral stand in the United Nations. During the United Nations (UN) meeting, India abstained from voting. Many economists assess the impact the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on India and its economy.

Russia is one of India's major energy and oil suppliers and imports and exports, including domestic goods and crude, neutral oil prices cause considerable inflation in the country. Many leaders have visited Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine and stood with Ukrainians and condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, most recently UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his visit to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs are scheduled to make a detailed presentation before the committee on Wednesday on the issue of conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its impact on global and India's response. (ANI)

