European lawmakers declare Russia "state sponsor of terrorism"

The European Parliament on Wednesday declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and said that Moscow has deliberately attacked Ukraine, adding that the country had violated human rights and international humanitarian laws. Taking to Twitter, European Parliament Audiovisual Service said, "EP Plenary has voted and declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism."

European lawmakers passed the resolution with 494 members voting in favour, 58 against, and 44 abstaining, according to Al Jazeera. "The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror," the resolution said.

However, this move is largely symbolic as the European Union has no legal framework to back it up, as per an Al Jazeera report. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the vote and said that Russia must be isolated at all levels and should be held accountable.

Zelenskyy urged the United States and other countries to follow suit as he accused Moscow of targeting civilians, an allegation Russia denies. "I welcome @Europarl_EN decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism. Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its longstanding policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier, to support Ukraine and to restrain Russia from taking any firm steps, the EU, US, and United Kingdom have already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, Al Jazeera reported. But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far refused to place Russia on a "terrorism" list despite resolutions in both chambers of Congress urging him to do so.

Currently, the US State Department considers Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria as "state sponsors of terrorism", meaning they are subject to a defence export ban and financial restrictions. Four EU members - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland - have so far designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism", according to the European Parliamentary Research Service, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)