Drug production factory recovered in Afghanistan's Faryab, 5 arrested

Security officials have discovered a drug manufacturing facility in the Takhel region of the Lolash district as well as drug addiction and its usage has become very common in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August of the previous year, according to Pajhwok news.

Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Security officials in Afghanistan's Faryab arrested five individuals after the area saw the recovery of a narcotics production facility, the Pajhwok news agency reported. The drug production factory was discovered in the northwestern Faryab province on Thursday. The investigation of the case is underway.

Security officials have discovered a drug manufacturing facility in the Takhel region of the Lolash district as well as drug addiction and its usage has become very common in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August of the previous year, according to Pajhwok news Five people were arrested, and 54 bags, 50 kilograms of Yama substance, 67 bags of yellow Yama over two barrel of fuel, one Kalashnikov, solar penal and a tent was recovered during the raid in the Faryab region.

The Taliban through tactical declarations have been pretending to halt the production of narcotics in Afghanistan to evade close international scrutiny on opium cultivation in the country. However, the Taliban run a taxation system to conduct their insurgent operations, which include the illegal drug trade, reported a Canada-based thinktank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

