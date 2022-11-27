Pakistani-French Fashion designer plans revoking philanthropy from Pakistan

Pakistani-French Fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti announced that he is planning to pull back all his philanthropic investments out of Pakistan. This is because of the treatment and problems that he is facing in a Pakistani court regarding a land case, The News International reported. Speaking at an event held at the University of Punjab, in Lahore. He said in front of the media that he feels sad but he is planning to take all his investments to countries like Vietnam and Cambodia instead of his own motherland. As he has been bombed with false and fabricated charges.

He further said that he had taken a lawyer to a court for transferring a piece of land to his and his wife's name. This land was further to be used for an orphanage in Lahore Pakistan. He the land mafia as Qabza Mafia and alleged that they have been behind the lands that belong to the Pakistanis living abroad. He also questioned why would someone who spends many years abroad will come back if they are treated this way, according to The News International. He alleged that he was frauded and mistreated by the state intuitions. He said that he wanted the Chief Justice of Pakistan to be hearing his case. And he will wait till March 2023 and afterward he will be going for a protest outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He also added that he will be returning the Sitara-i-Imtiaz which is one of the highest civilian awards given in Pakistan, The News International reported.

Referring to a situation that he had faced in court he said that he has been doing business in more than 80 countries but nowhere he has been treated like this. The News International quoted Bhatti as he said that "I spent Rs1.2 million and 24 hours on flights to attend the hearing from France, but the judge didn't even listen to me," Bhatti had sponsored a cash prize for 25 students at the Hailey College of Commerce at the University of the Punjab, Lahore where he particularly said that this may be his last effort. He further mentioned the people in power said that they must also think that what kind of a country they are leaving for their children. (ANI)

