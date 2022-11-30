"Germany can learn a lot from India when it comes to digitisation": German envoy

By Sahil Pandey German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that his country can learn a lot from India about digitisation.

Dr Philipp Ackermann said, "We can learn a lot from India when it comes to digitisation. I'm here for three and a half months and I'm amazed by the way digitisation has swept through the country. The way people use smartphones in order to get through their life and we are way behind." Ackermann stated that Germany will look closely and intensely at how India promoted digitisation. He further added, "We will look very closely and very intensely at what India has done in order to promote digitisation."

Speaking to reporters, Ackermann stated, "I was really really impressed by the presentation by Shri Amitabh Kant when he made the digitisation point. India is excellent internationally when it comes to digitalisation and I see that my country can learn a lot." The German envoy held a press conference as India and Germany have jointly agreed upon concrete development projects worth 1 billion euros for the next year. According to the press release issued by German Embassy, these projects have been signed in the backdrop of the development partnership for green and sustainable development, signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May this year.

Ackermann said that his country has taken note of India's concern over an Indian baby in foster care and is aware of the gravity of the issue. In response to a question from ANI, Ackermann said, "The German government has taken note of the Indian government's concern in this case. We are very well aware of the gravity of the issue. It is always a very problematic moment when you take a baby away from their parents."

Ackermann further said, "I would not know why that happened and I'm not entitled to know we are looking into the matter when it comes to bilateral relations. But you will understand that I will not be able to express myself on the proceedings of this matter as it is completely separate from any government." The envoy said, "On principle-based position, we have to wait for the result of the courts."

Further elaborating his views, Ackermann said that Germany like India follows rule of law and governments cannot intervene in legal matters as it is completely separate from the government's affairs. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has been intervening and engaging with the German authorities regarding the Indian baby in foster care for over a year since September 2021. (ANI)

