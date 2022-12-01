Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims PTI lawmakers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will 'never resign'

Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will "never resign," The Express Tribune reported. Addressing a public meeting at the Nishtar Park on November 30, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Zardari said that the PTI Members of the National Assembly who had previously submitted their resignations were still earning their salaries. "Write this down. They will never resign from K-P and Punjab [assemblies]. They gave resignation from the National Assembly [as well] but they soon reached out to court when the by-elections were about to be held, saying that please don't accept our resignations, The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is conducting a resignation drama, The News International reported. He called it a democratic right to elect Karachi's next mayor and stressed that they will continue to serve the people and resolve their issues after the mayor's election, The News International reported. The statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party has decided not to remain part of the current political system. Khan said that he will resign from all the assemblies. On November 26, Imran Khan made the announcement during a public rally in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan further said that he will soon hold a meeting with his chief ministers and the parliamentary party regarding the matter, according to the The Express Tribune report. The cricketer-turned-politician said that his party did not visit Rawalpindi for elections or politics and stressed that fresh elections were needed in Pakistan. "My party has decided not to remain part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Speaking at the public meeting on November 30, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the 'puppet and selected' politicians of Pakistan were upset due to the position taken by state institutions that they will stay away from politics, as per The News International report. He claimed that the 'selected' lawmakers were afraid that their politics will stand nowhere as the state institutions became neutral when it comes to politics. Furthermore, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI Chief Imran Khan blamed Imran Khan for his ouster and did not acknowledge the hard work done by his party PPP. In his address at the public meeting which marked the 55th anniversary of the party's foundation day, he praised Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. (ANI)

