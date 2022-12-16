Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Lars Lokke Rasmussen on his appointment as Denmark's foreign minister

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar said that he looked forward to working together to bolster Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:01 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Lars Lokke Rasmussen on his appointment as Denmark's Foreign Minister. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar said that he looked forward to working together to bolster Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar tweeted, "Congratulations H.E. Lars Lokke Rasmussen on your appointment as Denmark's Foreign Minister. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Green Strategic Partnership."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mette Frederiksen on her re-election as Denmark's PM. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing cooperation in bolstering the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. @Statsmin." Earlier in May, PM Modi visited Denmark and held a meeting with country's PM Mette Frederiksen.

On December 12, Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen announced her decision to form a bipartisan government. Frederiksen said that they will form a government consisting of the Liberals, Social Democrats, and the Moderates. She made the statement after meeting Denmarks's Queen Margrethe to inform her about the coalition, Politico reported. "We will present a government consisting of the Liberals, the Social Democrats, and the Moderates," Politico quoted Mette Frederiksen as saying.

Frederiksen, Jakob Elleman-Jensen of the Liberal Party, and Lars Lokke Rasmussen of the Moderates, in a press briefing, announced the convergence of political ideals behind the formation next government, according to Politico. The parties in the new coalition government have a combined 89 seats in the 179-member parliament. Notably, Frederiksen's center-left Social Democratic Party has secured 50 seats while Liberals won 23 seats, as per the Politico report. The Moderates, led by former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, won 16 seats in the elections held on November 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

