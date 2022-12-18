Pashtoonkhwah Milli Awami Party chief urges release of Ali Wazir

The Pashtoonkhwah Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai warned of a nationwide protest in Pakistan if MNA Ali Wazir is not released from prison on Friday, The Dawn reported. Addressing to rally organized by his party members at Bacha Khan Chowk in Quetta against Wazir's jailing, Achakzai issued the warning. The Dawn reported quoting Achakzai's comment "December 16 is a black day in the history of Pakistan as on the same day Pakistan was dismembered in 1971 and our children were massacred in an attack on Peshawar's Army Public School in 2014. Unfortunately, on the same day we are protesting for the release of Ali Wazir, an elected member of the parliament. All these catastrophes are the outcomes of the same mentalities and policies which did not change even after so much destruction,"

Achakzai had mentioned that Wazir had been captured for the last two years just to satisfy the ego of powerful people and urged the judiciary to uphold Wazir's basic and constitutional rights, according to The Dawn. He while relating to the Wazir incident appealed to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for their support in the release of Wazir. While giving an example of Rao Anwar the murder of 444 people although he said that the judiciary of Pakistan and the government is bent on keeping Wazir in custody.

Previously, the Charsadda police arrested Wazir after obtaining permission from the judges of Karachi's two antiterrorism courts (X and XII) on an application moved by Parang police station inspector Ghulam Ali. The report also said that the case against Wazir was registered on the complaint of SHO of Parang police station Gul Malik Khan for allegedly promoting mutiny and conspiracy against the state by addressing a gathering at the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement rally at the Bhoma Khel Park in Charsadda on March 2, 2020.

The court order said that Wazir who is imprisoned in the Karachi Central Prison was required to be formally arrested and interrogated. In the plea, Inspector Ali pleaded that he should be allowed to arrest and interrogate the MNA in connection with an FIR registered against him under Sections 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121-A (conspiracy to commit an offence punishable by Section 121) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 5 of the Loud Speaker Act on behalf of the state.

In response to the order, Inspector Ghulam Ali asked the judges of both the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) directing the jail superintendent to allow him to arrest and grill the lawmaker. Therefore, he asked the judges of both ATCs, where the South Waziristan lawmaker is already facing trial in sedition cases, to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) directing the jail superintendent to allow him to arrest and grill the lawmaker. (ANI)

