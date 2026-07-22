South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Tariff Concerns

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan will visit Washington to discuss trade and investment with U.S. officials. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties as Seoul anticipates new U.S. tariffs. Meetings are planned with key figures, including the U.S. Commerce and Energy Secretaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 06:30 IST
South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Tariff Concerns
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, is set to visit Washington this week for high-level talks on trade and investment initiatives with U.S. officials. The discussions are prompted by expectations of additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, according to a statement from his ministry.

During his visit from July 22 to 25, Kim is scheduled to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to explore strategic investment opportunities and address various bilateral concerns. Further discussions with Energy Secretary Chris Wright will focus on cooperation in the resources and energy sectors.

The timing of Kim's visit is crucial, as it precedes a U.S. decision on a Section 301 investigation concerning trade practices related to forced labor, a move that could potentially impact South Korean exports through increased tariff pressures.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026