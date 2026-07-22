South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Tariff Concerns

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, is set to visit Washington this week for high-level talks on trade and investment initiatives with U.S. officials. The discussions are prompted by expectations of additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, according to a statement from his ministry.

During his visit from July 22 to 25, Kim is scheduled to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to explore strategic investment opportunities and address various bilateral concerns. Further discussions with Energy Secretary Chris Wright will focus on cooperation in the resources and energy sectors.

The timing of Kim's visit is crucial, as it precedes a U.S. decision on a Section 301 investigation concerning trade practices related to forced labor, a move that could potentially impact South Korean exports through increased tariff pressures.