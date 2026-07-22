Currency Crossroads: Yen Hits Four-Decade Low Amid Global Market Shifts
The yen has reached an almost four-decade low against the dollar as rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields bolster the greenback. Speculation surrounding possible Japanese intervention grows as the yen remains weak. The Middle East conflict continues to influence global markets, adding to the currency's volatility.
- Country:
- United States
The yen remained precariously close to a four-decade low, reflecting the impact of rising oil prices and climbing U.S. Treasury yields, which have bolstered the dollar. The yen touched 163.24 per dollar, a level not seen since the late 1980s, sparking concerns about potential Japanese intervention.
Currency strategist Samara Hammoud from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia highlighted the dollar's safe-haven appeal amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, which could strengthen it further. Meanwhile, the euro hovered around $1.14, while sterling and other currencies adjusted to the shifting economic landscape.
The financial upheaval saw Brent crude futures peak at $91.99 a barrel, and U.S. Treasury yields reached a two-month high. As traders anticipate a potential 20-year Treasury auction, market attention concentrates on the yen's future movements and Japan's possible economic strategies.